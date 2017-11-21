More Videos

  Kids read books, win Carolina Hurricanes tickets

    Wake County Superintendent Jim Merrill explains new Readvolution program, where elementary schools and students can win prizes from the Carolina Hurricanes based on how many books are read.

Wake County Superintendent Jim Merrill explains new Readvolution program, where elementary schools and students can win prizes from the Carolina Hurricanes based on how many books are read.
Wake County Superintendent Jim Merrill explains new Readvolution program, where elementary schools and students can win prizes from the Carolina Hurricanes based on how many books are read. T. Keung Hui khui@newsobserver.com

Education

Wake County schools Superintendent Jim Merrill is retiring

By T. Keung Hui

khui@newsobserver.com

November 21, 2017 08:49 PM

CARY

Wake County Superintendent Jim Merrill announced Tuesday night that he’s retiring after nearly five years as the leader of North Carolina’s largest school district.

Merrill said he’s resigning Feb. 1 so he can begin his retirement. Merrill started as superintendent in 2013, going on to win the state superintendent of the year in 2016 and being named a finalist for national superintendent of the year.

“As you may expect, I have a whirlwind of emotions about this decision,” Merrill said at the school board meeting Tuesday. “I have enjoyed beyond measure, my 20-plus years serving the adults and children of Wake County.”

The announcement came the same night that the school board awarded Merrill a salary increase of $6,387 and a performance bonus of $6,239 based on his performance this past year.

School board Chairwoman Monika Johnson-Hostler said the board would move to quickly fill the position.

T. Keung Hui: 919-829-4534, @nckhui

