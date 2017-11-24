More Videos

Listen to Dan Kane's interview with Belle Wheelan of SACS concerning UNC's statements to the NCAA

José Chicas spends his days in a prison-like space praying and pacing, but the people helping him could face actual prison time

NC State's Bradley Chubb is one of the best football players in Wolfpack history

A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

The Triangle's most elaborate holiday lights display

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer

UNC's Theo Pinson talks sweat and slick spots

  • 'Magical educator' Paulette Hicks reads to her preschoolers

    Paulette Hicks, director of the child development center at Athens Drive High school in Raleigh, reads “Chicken In Mittens” to her young students.

Paulette Hicks, director of the child development center at Athens Drive High school in Raleigh, reads "Chicken In Mittens" to her young students.
Education

In a world of change, tots and their beloved mentor still roam a Raleigh high school

By T. Keung Hui

khui@newsobserver.com

November 24, 2017 01:56 PM

RALEIGH

For nearly 40 years, there have been two constants at Athens Drive High School: the sight of preschool children walking the halls, and Paulette Hicks, there to greet them.

Athens Drive opened in 1978 as the only Wake County high school with a child care center – a distinction the West Raleigh school still holds. And all through the last 39 years, Hicks has been the director of the Athens Drive Child Development Center and has helped hundreds of young children get the educational start they’ve needed.

This week, Hicks was recognized at a Wake County school board meeting with a district Employee Excellence Award. She was called an “integral part” of the school’s community.

“She is a magical educator,” Jason Hughes, a Wake school system director of human resources, said at the meeting. “She genuinely cares for each Little Jag and Junior Jag and prepares them for elementary school. Her commitment to education and masterful teaching are inspiring to all.”

Hicks was a kindergarten teacher at Douglas Elementary School in Raleigh when she was in put in charge of running the new child care center. The program was envisioned as a laboratory to help high school students who were interested in careers in early childhood education.

Paulette Hicks, director of the Athens Drive Child Development Center in Athens Drive High School in Raleigh, N.C., reads a story to the children in this 1980s photo.
Among the program’s first students was the 3-year-old son of then-Wake County Superintendent John Murphy, and Wake school employees, including those at Athens Drive High, have continued to pay to enroll their children at the program. The center is also open to the public.

Abbey Wood, a science teacher at Athens Drive, says the center prepared her daughter Braelyn, who attended from 2013 to 2015, for kindergarten and first grade. Wood talks about how the children interact with the high school students who volunteer at the center, go to the community library on campus and work with the high school’s arts and foods teachers.

“It’s such a unique and amazing program,” Wood said. “They have so many more opportunities than they have at a standalone child development center.”

Some of the “Little Jags” have gone on to graduate from the high school and work at Athens Drive. Crystal Pittman, who teaches hearing impaired students at Athens Drive, says she can still remember Hicks’ smile from when she attended from 1983 to 1985.

“I remember her face and that she was always happy,” Pittman said.

The center has remained stable in an ever-changing world. In addition to Hicks’ 39 years, teacher Jewel Hughes has worked there for 35 years.

Enrollment has fluctuated during the center’s history, Hicks said. It has been as high as 40 children but is at 11 students this year.

Paulette Hicks, director of the Athens Drive Child Development Center at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh, N.C., works with the children on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017.
Hicks said the center has relied on word of mouth to get students, and she gets calls from parents who attended when they were children.

“When they call back and say, ‘Is Mrs. Hicks still there?’ Hicks said, “and I say, ‘Yes I’m Mrs. Hicks.’ ‘Mrs. Hicks, I’ve got a baby. I want my child to have you!’”

Hicks, 70, is the last “Silver Jag,” an educator who was at Athens Drive when it opened, who is still at the school. She said she has turned down administrative jobs to stay with the young children.

“I’ve always loved teaching, and Athens has always been my heart, truly,” Hicks said. “I thought I was in heaven when I started teaching third and fourth grade.

“And then when I went to Douglas Elementary and I had kindergarten, I thought this was the place for me. But when I came over here with the 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds, I knew that this was heaven.”

T. Keung Hui: 919-829-4534, @nckhui

Learn more

Go to https://adhscdc.weebly.com/ for more information on the Athens Drive Child Development Center.

