In a world of change, tots and their beloved mentor still roam a Raleigh high school

Listen to News & Observer reporter Dan Kane's telephone interview with Belle Wheelan, president of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, concerning UNC's statements to the NCAA about classes at the heart of the investigation. Editor's Note: The recording begins after initial greetings. This is the full recording with the exception of a portion where Wheelan went off the record.