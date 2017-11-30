More Videos

Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!' 1:26

Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!'

Wake School board sees students and families as 'data points,' not communities, parents say 2:05

Wake School board sees students and families as 'data points,' not communities, parents say

The Dean Smith Story 4:09

The Dean Smith Story

NC community college system president Jimmie Williamson discusses his new role in 2016 1:23

NC community college system president Jimmie Williamson discusses his new role in 2016

Confederate flag-waving counterprotesters show up at anti-Silent Sam vigil 1:15

Confederate flag-waving counterprotesters show up at anti-Silent Sam vigil

Demonstrators loudly urge Chancellor Folt to take down Silent Sam during protest in September 1:27

Demonstrators loudly urge Chancellor Folt to take down Silent Sam during protest in September

Emotions run high at 'Silent Sam' protest at UNC 1:44

Emotions run high at 'Silent Sam' protest at UNC

UNC's Silent Sam has long been a flash point 1:38

UNC's Silent Sam has long been a flash point

'Magical educator' Paulette Hicks reads to her preschoolers 1:29

'Magical educator' Paulette Hicks reads to her preschoolers

'Surprising' retirement of Wake Schools Superintendent Jim Merrill 5:37

'Surprising' retirement of Wake Schools Superintendent Jim Merrill

    Watch a video produced by The ACC on the career of former University of North Carolina basketball coach Dean Smith. Video courtesy of The ACC

Watch a video produced by The ACC on the career of former University of North Carolina basketball coach Dean Smith. Video courtesy of The ACC
Watch a video produced by The ACC on the career of former University of North Carolina basketball coach Dean Smith. Video courtesy of The ACC

Education

A new treasure trove at UNC library: Dean Smith’s papers

By Jane Stancill

jstancill@newsobserver.com

November 30, 2017 09:02 AM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 20 MINUTES AGO

CHAPEL HILL

The personal papers of Dean Smith have been donated to UNC-Chapel Hill’s Wilson Library, where fans will be able to peruse handwritten notes and gain new insights into the famous basketball coach.

The university announced the gift Thursday. The collection includes 12,000 items that belonged to the late UNC coach, who died in 2015 at the age of 83.

Visitors to the library will be able to see scrapbooks made by Smith’s parents, marking milestones in his early career. There’s a letter from Smith explaining why he wouldn’t run against Jesse Helms for the U.S. Senate. And there’s a telegram from Smith’s most famous former player, Michael Jordan, on the occasion of Smith reaching 877 wins, when he surpassed the record of University of Kentucky Coach Adolph Rupp.

Michael Jordan with coach Dean Smith as Jordan announces that he will forgo his senior year in college to play pro basketball. The Wilson Library at UNC-Chapel Hill has received a gift of Smith's personal records, including a telegram from Jordan congratulating Smith after win number 877.
When Smith retired in 1997, he was the winningest men’s basketball coach in NCAA Division I history, with 879 victories and two national titles. Building a dynasty at UNC over 36 years, Smith was regarded as a genius of the game. He was a champion of civil rights, and his accomplishments led him to the Hall of Fame and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The documents at Wilson Library shed light on a man who was fairly private and uncomfortable with the fame that came along with his storied career.

Items track Smith’s journey, from his childhood through his retirement. The collection includes a 1952 program from the University of Kansas, where Smith helped win a national championship as a player.

The items will be part of UNC’s Southern Historical Collection, a trove of 5,000 collections of primary documents, diaries, photographs, letters and oral histories from the South.

The Dean Smith collection can be viewed at Wilson Library by appointment.

Jane Stancill: 919-829-4559, @janestancill

