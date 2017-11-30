A new treasure trove at UNC library: Dean Smith’s papers

The personal papers of Dean Smith have been donated to UNC-Chapel Hill’s Wilson Library, where fans will be able to peruse handwritten notes and gain new insights into the famous basketball coach.
The university announced the gift Thursday. The collection includes 12,000 items that belonged to the late UNC coach, who died in 2015 at the age of 83.
Visitors to the library will be able to see scrapbooks made by Smith’s parents, marking milestones in his early career. There’s a letter from Smith explaining why he wouldn’t run against Jesse Helms for the U.S. Senate. And there’s a telegram from Smith’s most famous former player, Michael Jordan, on the occasion of Smith reaching 877 wins, when he surpassed the record of University of Kentucky Coach Adolph Rupp.
When Smith retired in 1997, he was the winningest men’s basketball coach in NCAA Division I history, with 879 victories and two national titles. Building a dynasty at UNC over 36 years, Smith was regarded as a genius of the game. He was a champion of civil rights, and his accomplishments led him to the Hall of Fame and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The documents at Wilson Library shed light on a man who was fairly private and uncomfortable with the fame that came along with his storied career.
Items track Smith’s journey, from his childhood through his retirement. The collection includes a 1952 program from the University of Kansas, where Smith helped win a national championship as a player.
The items will be part of UNC’s Southern Historical Collection, a trove of 5,000 collections of primary documents, diaries, photographs, letters and oral histories from the South.
The Dean Smith collection can be viewed at Wilson Library by appointment.
