A $3.5 million offer to hire more Wake County school counselors might not work out

Wake County's School Counselor of the Year: 'I love what I do' Megan Walter was surprised by students and staff at Wakefield High School in Raleigh after being named Wake County’s 2017 School Counselor of the Year in May. “She’s not just a hero at Wakefield, but she’s a hero in the Wake County Public School System,” Crystal Reardon, Wake’s director of counseling, said. Megan Walter was surprised by students and staff at Wakefield High School in Raleigh after being named Wake County’s 2017 School Counselor of the Year in May. “She’s not just a hero at Wakefield, but she’s a hero in the Wake County Public School System,” Crystal Reardon, Wake’s director of counseling, said. Ethan Hyman and Keung Hui ehyman@newsobserver.com

