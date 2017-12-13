Wake County schools offer a calendar ‘compromise.’ Families say it’s a bad deal.

More Videos 0:08 Fight at Sanderson High under investigation Pause 2:05 Wake School board sees students and families as 'data points,' not communities, parents say 1:47 CityWell methodist church announces fifth sanctuary protection in NC 1:01 Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all? 1:27 Starfish takes a stroll on the NC Outer Banks 0:57 Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges 0:16 WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 2:56 Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man 0:59 Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine 1:34 How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Wake School board sees students and families as 'data points,' not communities, parents say Parents in Holly Springs are concerned that the new Buckhorn Creek Elementary will be traditional calendar rather than year-round, what most kids are on now. Residents say the school board has largely ignored community desires. Parents in Holly Springs are concerned that the new Buckhorn Creek Elementary will be traditional calendar rather than year-round, what most kids are on now. Residents say the school board has largely ignored community desires. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Parents in Holly Springs are concerned that the new Buckhorn Creek Elementary will be traditional calendar rather than year-round, what most kids are on now. Residents say the school board has largely ignored community desires. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com