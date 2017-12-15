UNC free speech policy opposed by faculty group

A faculty group is opposing a proposed free speech policy that would clamp down on protesters at UNC campuses.
The UNC Board of Governors is scheduled to vote on the proposed policy Friday. Earlier this year, the legislature mandated the board to come up with a policy.
The North Carolina Conference of the American Association of University Professors issued a statement opposing the policy. An online petition urging the board to vote against the policy had received more than 400 signatures early Friday.
The state AAUP said Friday that the policy would make dissent “scary, unsafe and punishable” and “chill healthy academic discourse and debate.” The organization said the policy is problematic because it gives preference to some forms of speech over others.
“Both the law and the policy show a preference for speech over counter-speech, which is contrary to First Amendment jurisprudence,” the AAUP said in a statement Thursday.
The faculty group also pointed out that while the policy would force UNC campuses to adopt “institutional neutrality regarding political and social issues,” it has invited Princeton University Professor Robert George, “a hyper-partisan conservative activist” to speak to give a presentation to the board Friday.
As protesters have waged battles about Confederate statues and other controversies, campus demonstrations have been in the news locally and nationally in recent months. The University of Wisconsin has approved a similar policy.
The law that required a policy was based on model legislation from the conservative Goldwater Institute, which has pushed to protect conservative speakers who have at times been shouted down on U.S. college campuses.
The proposed UNC policy sets out a range of likely punishments for anyone – students, faculty or staff – who “substantially disrupts” the functioning of an institution or “substantially interferes” with the free expression rights of others. The presumptive sanctions include suspension for a second offense and student expulsion or employee dismissal for a third offense. An offending visitor could be temporarily or permanently barred from campus.
The campuses would have the authority to impose the punishments and could come up with alternatives, according to the policy. Those who are charged with offenses would have procedural safeguards of disciplinary proceedings under campus rules, such as written notice of charges, the right to confront witnesses, put on a defense, assistance of a lawyer and right of appeal.
The policy provides that UNC campuses are open to any speaker invited by students, faculty or student groups, but that the universities have the right to impose “reasonable time, place and manner” restrictions.
It also says that campuses “may not take action, as an institution, on the public policy controversies of the day in such a way as to require students, faculty, or administrators to publicly express a given view of social policy.”
The legislature also requires the Board of Governors to form a Committee on Free Expression that would meet to review annual reports on barriers to free speech, campus handling of disruptions and “any substantial difficulties, controversies, or successes in maintaining a posture of administrative and institutional neutrality with regard to political or social issues.”
Jane Stancill: 919-829-4559, @janestancill
