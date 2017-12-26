Schools struggle to meet new class-size rules. What does that mean for your child?

More Videos 1:32 Changing how math is taught in Wake County schools Pause 1:01 Classrooms on carts: NC class-size rules mean some teachers have no room of their own 2:09 Maureen Joy Charter School an early pioneer in NC charters 1:51 Parents campaign to urge lawmakers for K-3 class size flexibility 0:58 ABC11 Weather Forecast 1:21 Dave Doeren stays with NC State 1:19 Panthers Cam Newton: What happened on the final play 2:40 The gift of a safe family arrives on Christmas night 2:06 Duke football players do a rousing version of 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' 1:26 Christmas Around the World Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Classrooms on carts: NC class-size rules mean some teachers have no room of their own North Carolina elementary schools are facing tough choices to find enough classrooms to meet smaller state-mandated K-3 class sizes. At Sycamore Creek Elementary School in Raleigh, several elective teachers lost their classrooms and now carry their supplies on carts. North Carolina elementary schools are facing tough choices to find enough classrooms to meet smaller state-mandated K-3 class sizes. At Sycamore Creek Elementary School in Raleigh, several elective teachers lost their classrooms and now carry their supplies on carts. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

North Carolina elementary schools are facing tough choices to find enough classrooms to meet smaller state-mandated K-3 class sizes. At Sycamore Creek Elementary School in Raleigh, several elective teachers lost their classrooms and now carry their supplies on carts. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com