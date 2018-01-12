Charter schools are taking money away from NC school districts, study says

More Videos 4:18 NC 'dreamer' waits for action from Congress Pause 1:22 The ABCs of Charter Schools 1:27 Demonstrators loudly urge Chancellor Folt to take down Silent Sam during protest in September 1:18 From boom to bust in a decade: What enrollment at this suburban school signals for NC 1:44 Emotions run high at 'Silent Sam' protest at UNC 2:41 College campus protests to block speakers are part of growing concerns over state of First Amendment rights 1:32 Changing how math is taught in Wake County schools 2:36 Meet Robyn Tomlin, The News & Observer's new executive editor 3:08 New Hurricanes owner wants to improve fan experience 6:41 Tom Dundon takes ownership of Hurricanes Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The ABCs of Charter Schools Charter schools are one option in the growing "school choice" movement. Funded by taxpayer money, these schools are growing nationally, though some states have yet to pass related laws. Find out what sets them apart from traditional public and private schools. Charter schools are one option in the growing "school choice" movement. Funded by taxpayer money, these schools are growing nationally, though some states have yet to pass related laws. Find out what sets them apart from traditional public and private schools. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Charter schools are one option in the growing "school choice" movement. Funded by taxpayer money, these schools are growing nationally, though some states have yet to pass related laws. Find out what sets them apart from traditional public and private schools. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy