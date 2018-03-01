Here’s how many guns were found in North Carolina schools last year

At a time when the Florida mass school shooting has left people worried about the safety of the nation’s schools, a new state report finds that fewer guns and fewer crimes are being reported in North Carolina’s public schools.

The total number of reported crimes in the state’s public schools dropped 1.9 percent in the 2016-17 school year to 9,834 crimes. The crime rate also fell 2.1 percent to 6.48 acts per 1,000 students. At high schools, which accounted for the majority of school crimes, the crime rate fell 4.9 percent to 12.12 acts per 1,000 students.

The decline in school crime was helped along by an 11 percent drop in possession of a firearm to 105 cases statewide. The discovery of a single firearm can result in multiple cases being reported if more than one student is charged.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

State Board of Education members said the new report is timely with the nation’s attention focused on school safety following the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida that left 17 people dead. The Florida shooting has sparked student protests around the country, including one Wednesday at Green Hope High School in Cary when 2,000 students walked out of class to call for an end to school gun violence.

“What happened in Florida on Valentine’s Day has given us all sleepless nights across this state and nation, and the world mourns with us at this kind of violence,” state board member Tricia Willoughby said Wednesday. “But rather than just continuing to talk about us, I hope we’d follow the lead of these students who are showing us that they’re ready for action. They’re very courageous and I hope we follow their lead.”

Much of the statewide decrease was fueled by fewer cases of possession of drugs or alcohol. There were statewide increases in several categories, including assaults on school personnel, assaults resulting in serious injury, sexual assault and bomb threats.

“Crimes now are basically at sort of historical lows in terms of what we have seen this century since we’ve been tracking them,” said Ken Gattis, a consultant with the N.C. Center for Safer Schools.

State board vice chairman A.L. Collins expressed skepticism in the drop in reported crimes, questioning whether some schools might be under-reporting their numbers.

While the crime figures improved statewide, they worsened in Wake County, the state’s largest school system. Wake saw increases in both the number of crimes reported and the number of cases of possession of a firearm.

The new report also shows fewer students are being suspended from school statewide.

The number of short-term suspensions, which last for up to 10 days, dropped 3.9 percent to 208,539.

The number of long-term suspensions, which last 11 days or more, dropped 32.9 percent to 695. The drop was largely the result of Wake County changing its policy so that some suspended students who are placed in an alternative school are no longer listed as long-term suspended. The change resulted in Wake going from 327 long-term suspensions in the 2015-16 school year to just one last school year.

Black students still are suspended at higher rates compared to other groups. Black students made up 25.5 percent of the state’s school enrollment last school year but accounted for 57 percent of the short-term suspensions and 53 percent of the long-term suspensions.

While much of the report was good news, the high school dropout rate increased slightly from 2.29 percent to 2.31 percent. The number of dropouts statewide increased 1.9 percent to 11,097 students.

A large reason for the statewide increase is due to Wake County seeing a 70 percent increase in dropouts to 1,302 students. Gattis said the increase was due to Wake’s “noble effort” to bring back students who had dropped out. He said those students previously would not have been counted in Wake’s numbers.