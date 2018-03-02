Another ECU fraternity is shut down – the third this year

Another fraternity at East Carolina University has been shut down – the third closure this year.
The university announced Friday that Sigma Alpha Epsilon had been closed by its national organization following an investigation in conjunction with ECU. The fraternity had been placed on deferred suspension a year ago for violations of ECU’s and the fraternity’s hazing policy, as well as other policies.
The fraternity was put on a “redevelopment plan” after the suspension, but was not following the terms of the agreement, which led to the closure. The fraternity will be closed for a period of four years, ECU officials said.
“ECU shares, with the national organizations, alumni and advisors, the commitment to holding organizations and students accountable for actions that do not meet expectations,” Virginia Hardy, ECU’s vice chancellor for student affairs, said in a news release. “We will continue our efforts to strengthen our campus fraternities, sororities and all student organizations as a key part of the student experience at ECU.”
The SAE closure marks the third this year at East Carolina.
In January, the university announced that Tau Kappa Epsilon would close for four years, and Delta Chi would close indefinitely. Officials cited hazing and alcohol violations by the fraternities.
The actions come at a time of increased scrutiny of fraternities after deaths at Penn State, Louisiana State, Texas State and Florida State universities last year. At those universities and others, administrators suspended all Greek Life activity.
ECU said it would continue to investigate the behavior of individual members of SAE.
ECU now has 41 Greek organizations, including 23 fraternities. About 15 percent of the student body are members of fraternities or sororities.
Jane Stancill: 919-829-4559, @janestancill
