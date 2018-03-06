Screen shot
Wake County high school student charged with bringing pellet gun on campus

By Scott Bolejack

March 06, 2018 11:59 AM

CARY

A Middle Creek High School student has been charged with bringing a pellet gun on campus the week of Feb. 22.

In a message to parents posted Monday on the western Wake County school’s website, Middle Creek principal Wade Martin said: “There was not a threat against the school or anyone at the school. The pellet gun was in a vehicle and was not brought into the school; however, bringing a weapon on campus is a very serious offense.”

Martin said Cary police told him March 2 of their intent to file charges against the student. “I am sharing this information with you now,” he wrote on Monday, “as notifying you on Friday may have interfered with the investigation.

“The student was not present on campus on Friday when we were notified and also faces disciplinary action in accordance with school district policy.”

Under Wake County’s code of student conduct, possessing a pellet gun can result in a long-term suspension from school.

