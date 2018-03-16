Can this tiny device make Wake County classrooms safer?

A group called Lock Our Classrooms wants to help Wake County schools buy a low-cost device that it says will make classrooms safer in a lockdown.
Simply put, the School Safe device, which costs about $11, keeps a classroom door slightly ajar. But the door is locked, and kept locked throughout the day, so that in an emergency, a flip of the device allows the locked door to close quickly.
Nancy Haywood of Cary is among the leaders of Lock Our Classrooms, which formed after 17 people died in a fatal school shooting in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14.
"We came up with the idea after seeing so many posts on social media saying someone needed to do something," Haywood said. "We decided we were that someone."
"We first were looking at door barricade systems but understood they wouldn't comply with fire-safety codes," Haywood said. "We came across the School Safe device while researching."
Haywood, who has two children in Wake County schools, said the device makes a lot of sense to her. "The device is easy to install, low in cost and does what it was designed to do," she said. "It enables the teacher to lock her classroom from inside her class. It keeps them from having to enter the hallway to lock their classroom."
Since coming across the device, Lock Our Classrooms has pitched School Safe to Wake school leaders and county commissioners.
Haywood appeared before the school board earlier this month.
"We are asking that the school system allow us to work with them, help fund a product that would add an extra layer of security to our school system," she told school leaders. "We understand that locking mechanisms are in the works for every school, but we also understand it takes time to get those installed. So we’re asking that you partner with us and allow us to help you."
Haywood said she had received positive feedback from school board members Bill Fletcher and Christine Kushner.
In an email to Haywood, Fletcher said: "As one board member, I have reviewed the information online and see the simplicity of this device. It makes sense."
But the school board isn't the first stop en route to getting the device in Wake classrooms, Fletcher said.
He encouraged Haywood to seek the device's approval at the state and local levels. "After the product has been approved and installation guidelines have been authorized by the fire marshals, I can assure you Wake will consider its use," he said.
County Commissioner Erv Portman is a fan of the device. "I fully support this and more," he said in a post on Lock Our Classrooms' Facebook page.
Portman called for secure doors, roll-down partitions to secure areas quickly and simple labels outside windows to allow first responders fast access to exactly where help is needed. "These are simple, low-cost ways that can save lives," he wrote in the post. "I have asked our joint facilities committee through county staff to advise if our $2.1 billion, 7-year construction plan includes these ideas."
Haywood's rough estimate is that it would cost $89,000 to equip every Wake County classroom and school office with the device. And her group is willing to help raise money for the purchase and installation of School Safe. At the moment, though, the device is in the hands of Nick Campasano, director of Wake County Fire Services, for evaluation.
"Please note we are not collecting any funds at this time. and we have not authorized anyone to collect funds for this project," Lock Our Classrooms said in a Facebook post.
