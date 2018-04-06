Education

Raleigh middle school teacher suspended after child-sex charge, principal says

By Sarah Nagem

snagem@nando.com

April 06, 2018 07:53 PM

Raleigh

A teacher at Ligon Middle School in Raleigh has been suspended after he was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, the school's principal said in a message to parents on Friday.

Thomas Wright, who is listed as a special education teacher on the school's website, was charged and suspended from his job Friday, principal Gretta Dula said in a recorded phone message.

"Based on the information from the district attorney's office, we know that this charge is not related to a crime against a student at our school," Dula said. "Nonetheless, I wanted you to be informed immediately."

Dula did not say which law enforcement agency charged Wright. A spokeswoman for the Raleigh Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for information.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Friday evening that she was unfamiliar with the case.

Ligon Middle is a magnet school near downtown Raleigh.

"It is important for you to know that your child's safety and security is our top priority," Dula said in the message.

Sarah Nagem: 919-829-4635; @sarah_nagem

