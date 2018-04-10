School leaders want record $58.9 million increase from Wake County taxpayers this year

Wake County taxpayers could face their fifth consecutive year of property tax hikes if school leaders get their way for a record $58.9 million increase in local funding this year.

On Tuesday, interim Wake County schools Superintendent Del Burns said the district needs a 14 percent increase in local funding to maintain current service levels and to add more counselors, social workers and psychologists. He said his proposed from the Wake County Board of Commissioners is needed because the district is at a "financial crossroads."

Burns' $1.7 billion proposed operating budget for the 2018-19 school year — which includes a request of $489.8 million from the county — now goes to the school board for review.

The previous record increase from the county was $44.6 million given in 2015.

The new school budget could test the ability of the school board and county commissioners, which both have Democratic majorities, to build a foundation of trust to try to reduce clashes over education funding.

Commissioners have increased annual school funding by $89.5 million since 2015. But the last two years, the school board has complained that it's gotten less than what it needed from the county.

In 2016, the school board got $23.9 million of the $35.7 million increase it wanted. It led to the school board making cuts such as reducing how often schools are cleaned.

Last year, the school board got $21 million of the $45.2 million increase it requested. School board members cut back on new programs such as a a plan to spend $10 million to hire additional school counselors and social workers.

At a joint meeting last month, both boards agreed a better budgeting process is needed. The boards plan to hold another joint meeting to discuss the school budget request.