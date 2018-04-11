Four students arrested at ECU fraternity drug bust

Four East Carolina University students were arrested at a fraternity off campus Tuesday when authorities with a search warrant raided the house.

The arrests happened Tuesday at the Phi Kappa Tau house, after an operation by the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force. The students were not identified by the university.

WNCT TV station in Greenville reported that authorities seized 2,500 bars of Xanax and two shotguns at the house. Xanax is in a class of medications called benzodiazepines, used to treat anxiety and panic disorders. The drug is commonly abused and can cause fatal overdoses. Bars are long tablets that can be broken into smaller doses.

The national organization of Phi Kappa Tau suspended operations at its ECU chapter pending further investigation. The university is also reviewing the actions of the students involved.





It was the latest trouble involving fraternities at ECU. Three other fraternities at the university have been shut down this year after hazing and alcohol violations. The actions were taken by the national organizations of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Tau Kappa Epsilon and Delta Chi.

"We are working diligently to change the culture of Greek Life at East Carolina University," said a statement by Virginia Hardy, ECU's vice chancellor for student affairs.

She said the university works closely with national Greek organizations, the Greenville Police and others to hold students accountable for breaking the law, violating the student code of conduct or putting people at risk.

"It is disappointing that some groups or individuals do not see the value in improving the positive footprint their organizations can and do have on young men and women and in our community," Hardy's statement said.

Phi Kappa Tau's social media sites feature photographs of its large privately-owned brick home in Greenville. Its Twitter page features the phrase, "Developing men of character into men of distinction."

Hardy said the university has been working with a higher education consulting group that focuses on Greek organizations and risk prevention.

Starting this fall, the university will launch several new initiatives, including an Alcohol Skills Training Program for all fraternities, sororities and club sports teams. Student leaders will also receive more intensive training, and parents will receive more communication from ECU about Greek Life.