Sanderson High School students dismissed after 'code red' lockdown

Sanderson High School is out from under a Code Red lockdown issued Monday afternoon.
The Wake County school system posted the following on Twitter at about 2:05 p.m. Monday: "Sanderson High School is in Code Red while the school investigates information they received. In Code Red, students moved into safe areas and all interior doors locked. No one is allowed on campus. More information will be provided when it is available."
"Code Red" means an immediate threat to the school. Students move into safe areas, and all interior doors are locked.
About 1:45 p.m., principal Gregory Decker came on the intercom and said "Code Red" multiple times, one student said in a phone call with a parent.
Students in the east building on the Raleigh campus said they could hear someone going door to door banging or kicking on the locked classroom door, the student said. Decker later came on and said, "No one leave your classroom," the student said.
About 2:20 p.m., the school cleared students to leave, the student said.
Parents reported multiple police cars in the school parking lot.
Wake County Commissioner John Burns has a son who attends Sanderson High.
"I do not want to continue to pretend it is normal to be a society where I am proud of my son for directing his classmates into a nearby bathroom and manning the door because of a Code Red," Burns said in a Twitter post Monday afternoon. "Either we do something real about guns or we abandon all claims to being civilized. #enough."
Later this month, Sanderson High is scheduled to host an N.C. Town Hall on School Safety. Organizers are calling it a "community conversation about gun violence and the safety of children in our schools."
The town hall is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 29 in the school's auditorium.
Panelists include State Sens. John Alexander and Jay Chaudhuri, Wake County school board chairwoman Monika Johnson-Hostler and the school system's security chief Russ Smith.
Comments