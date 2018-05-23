Baptist leader Paige Patterson out as seminary president

Paige Patterson, the embattled Baptist leader whose comments on women and spousal abuse have drawn nationwide rebuke, has been removed as president of the Texas seminary he has led since 2003.

The board of trustees for the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary announced Wednesday it has decided to "move in a direction of new leadership" after a 13-hour discussion and prayer.

By a majority vote, the board chose to appoint Patterson as president emeritus with compensation effective immediately, which the seminary said in a statement that he accepted.

Patterson, 75, who led the Southeastern Theological Baptist Seminary in Wake Forest from 1992 to 2003, will continue to be paid and live on the Fort Worth campus with his wife as the first "theologians-in-residence at the Baptist Heritage Center, scheduled to be completed in July 2018," the statement said.

More than 3,000 women, including more than 100 from North Carolina, have so far signed a letter posted earlier in May asking the Southwestern board to take action, calling Patterson's comments contrary to biblical teaching about women, sexuality and authority. It suggests his comments might hurt the Southern Baptist Convention, to which the Texas seminary belongs.

Patterson was president of the Southern Baptist Convention in 1998 and 1999.

The letter cites a video from a 2014 in which Patterson refers to a 16-year-old girl as "fine" and quotes a teenager describing her as "built." The letter also references Patterson's refusal to retract comment from a recording made 18 years ago, in which he said he would counsel most women in abusive marriages to remain wed and pray for their husbands.

He said he had never endorsed divorce, calling it "wrong counsel" and while "all abuse is serious" he would advise temporary separation in the most dangerous and immoral cases.

"The world is watching us all, brothers," said the letter. "They wonder how we could possibly be part of a denomination that counts Dr. Patterson as a leader. They wonder if all Southern Baptist men believe that the biblical view of a sixteen-year-old girl is that she is "built" and "fine" — an object to be viewed sexually. ... They wonder if the Jesus of the Bible is like such men. We declare that Jesus is nothing like this and that our first duty as Southern Baptists is to present a true picture of Jesus to the world."

Meanwhile, according to The Washington Post, the Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary is conducting an internal review of a 2003 situation where a female student said she reported a rape to the school but was told not to report it to police. An attorney for Southeastern, George H. Harvey, told the Post that an administrator "handled the matter in an appropriate manner.”

The board of the Southwestern seminary said in a statement that "evidence exists that Dr. Patterson has complied with reporting laws regarding assault and abuse."

Jeffrey Bingham, dean of the school of theology, would be offered the position of interim president, the board said.

"The ... board of trustees is grateful for the contributions Dr. and Mrs. Paige Patterson have made since his presidency began in 2003," the statement said.