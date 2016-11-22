White House spokesman offers subtle advice to NC governor who won’t concede

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Sunday Pause

1:04 Dramatic video from NC wildfires captures dangerous situation

2:16 Civitas files lawsuit challenging same-day registration votes

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

2:21 Does race play a part in the challenge to Durham vote count?

1:54 Democratic Congressman G.K. Butterfield calls for Gov. Pat McCrory to concede election

2:21 N.C. Congressman David Price speaks about Gov. Pat McCrory refusing to concede election

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

1:22 Chairman: 'Everything is politically motivated in an election'