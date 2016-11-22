Civitas sues to stop final NC vote count

The Civitas Institute, a conservative organization in Raleigh, has filed a federal lawsuit to delay a final count of ballots in the November election.
The suit is over same-day registrants, the more than 90,000 people who registered to vote and voted on the same day during the early voting period prior the Nov. 8 general election.
Civitas says in its lawsuit that there’s not enough time between their registration and the State Board of Elections counting their ballots for the local county boards of election to verify applicants’ addresses. County boards mail new applicants notices to verify their addresses – if the notices are sent back as “undeliverable,” the voters’ registrations aren’t valid. The process takes up to 30 days if the boards act promptly, the lawsuit says.
“It’s very simple: It’s about treating all voters fairly,” Civitas president Francis De Luca said Tuesday. “The people who register the normal way get treated one way, and the people who register same-day registration need to be treated the exact same way.”
The state has had same-day registration since 2007. The legislature had sought to eliminate the option, but it was restored when a federal court overturned the state’s voter ID law earlier this year.
Voters using same-day registration to cast ballots during early voting must provide a photo ID or other proof of residency – such as a utility bill showing a current address.
But Civitas points to studies showing that a number of same-day registrations are later rejected when the mail verification process finds problems with the registration.
A State Board of Elections review of 2012 voter registrations found that 2.44 percent of voters who used same-day registration did not pass the mail verification process – but that process sometimes wasn’t finished when the voters’ ballots were counted. The failure rate was 3.2 percent during a three-month period at the beginning of 2012, when no early voting was taking place.
The Civitas lawsuit comes as Gov. Pat McCrory’s campaign alleges voter fraud as he trails Democrat Roy Cooper in the vote count. The State Board of Elections is meeting Tuesday to decide what guidance to give local boards of election as they count ballots McCrory is contesting. Democrats are pressing McCrory to concede.
De Luca said that neither the McCrory campaign nor the N.C. Republican Party were involved in his organization’s actions. He said Civitas wanted to file the complaint earlier but had difficulty getting a lawyer to take the case.
But Democrat Roy Cooper’s campaign issued a news release Tuesday afternoon criticizing Civitas.
“Today’s lawsuit by Civitas is just the latest effort to disenfranchise legally registered voters,” Cooper spokesman Ford Porter said. “Instead of attacking North Carolina voters and undermining our democratic process, Gov. McCrory needs to accept his defeat and concede.”
