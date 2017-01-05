Judges considering whether to block NC elections overhaul

1:04 Rolesville police officer on leave after slamming female student to floor Pause

4:15 Cooper sworn in as governor minutes after midnight

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

1:16 Food pantries expect more needy

2:16 Snow likely for Triangle Friday night into Saturday

4:15 Roy Cooper sworn in as NC governor minutes after midnight

14:48 McCrory reflects on his term as North Carolina's governor

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:29 Gov. McCrory calls for special legislative session to deal with HB2