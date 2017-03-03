Former NC lawmaker, Senate candidate Deborah Ross hired at Raleigh law firm

Former North Carolina Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate and state lawmaker Deborah Ross has been hired to the Raleigh office of law firm Smith Moore Leatherwood.
Ross, an attorney, challenged Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Burr unsuccessfully in 2016. Now she will serve as a legal and public policy adviser to business and government clients, the firm said in a news statement this week.
Ross, who is from Raleigh, earned her law degree from the University of North Carolina School of Law and has previously worked as an attorney for GoTriangle, the local public transit authority, and as counsel and lobbyist for the North Carolina chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.
As a member of the state General Assembly, Ross was a past chair of the House judiciary, ethics and ethics law committees. During her time in office, she also served as whip for the Democratic Party members. Ross served in the N.C. House for 10 years.
In the legal sector, she was a senior lecturing fellow at Duke University’s School of Law and was later recognized by the state bar association as a citizen lawyer.
At Smith Moore Leatherwood, Ross will focus on issues like economic development, the energy sector and infrastructure, according to the firm. The firm employs more than 160 attorneys across seven offices in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. Practice areas include business law, health care, real estate, tax, and labor and employment.
Anna Douglas: 202-383-6012, @ADouglasNews
