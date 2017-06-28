NC legislature moves to stifle farmworkers unions

It may get harder for farmworkers in the state to win job benefits negotiated by unions.
A measure making its way through the legislature would prevent farms from transferring workers’ dues directly to unions or labor organizations. The would also prohibit farmers from settling workers’ lawsuits by agreeing to union contracts.
The Farm Labor Organizing Committee, the only farmworker union in the state, said it is the measure’s target.
Rep. Jimmy Dixon, a Duplin County farmer, said the measure is not aimed at FLOC.
Dixon worked to attach the provisions prohibiting dues collection and contracts to the Farm Act, a bill the House passed Wednesday. Dixon’s amendment passed 73-42. The House made some other changes to the Farm Act that the Senate voted to reject Wednesday night. House an Senate negotiators will meet to work out the differences.
Dixon said the NC Farm Bureau and other farm organizations requested the limits on unions. Farmers are under undue pressure to collect union dues and sign union contracts, Dixon said. “That’s something that I’m hearing,” he said.
The restrictions would make it difficult to collect dues from members spread throughout the state, said FLOC vice president Justin Flores.
“If we had to stop by every single week to pick up dues, we wouldn’t do anything but collect dues,” he said.
FLOC asks farmers who are accused of violating workers rights to agree to union agreements as part of a settlement, Flores said. The agreements include wage increases, job security, benefits and improved working conditions, FLOC said. That practice would end if the bill becomes law.
FLOC has two collective bargaining agreements in the state, one with a farm and another with a grower’s association.. The bill does not appear to invalidate those agreements, Flores said.
Lynn Bonner: 919-829-4821, @Lynn_Bonner
