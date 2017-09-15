Atlantic Coast Pipeline opponents turn to God to stop project while builders asked for more details

The Raging Grannies, minus their costumes, sing as they join protesters Sept. 13, 2017, around lunchtime to try to convince the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to not approve permits that would allow the natural gas Atlantic Coast Pipeline to be built. They all were in front of the DEQ offices in downtown Raleigh on Sept. 13, 2017. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com