How does NC feel about NFL kneeling, taking down Confederate monuments?

More Videos 2:07 Trump outlines tax reform plan Pause 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 2:50 Coach K: College basketball 'is not being run the way a billion dollar industry should be run' 4:51 Trump on Las Vegas shooting: "It was an act of pure evil" 3:05 A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer 0:58 Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 2:25 Community Voices forum focuses on risks and solutions of sea level rise 1:09 State Highway Patrol drone maps an accident scene 5:47 Canes coach Bill Peters sizes up team 2:03 Can NC State break Louisville's hex on them? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players. It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players. Produced by Eric Garland McClatchy

It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players. Produced by Eric Garland McClatchy