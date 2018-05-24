Raises coming for state workers, NC leaders announce

Some North Carolinians who work for state government may receive raises of up to 28 percent, legislative leaders announced Thursday.
Leaders in the N.C. General Assembly have yet to officially approve budget changes or to even reveal their full plan.
But Thursday, key budget writers announced they plan to raise the minimum, annual salary of full-time state employees to $31,200 — or a 2 percent raise if a salary is already at that level or higher.
Currently the lowest full-time salary is $24,332 a year. About 12 percent of the state's workforce will get a boost with raise to $31,200, which equates to $15 an hour.
"That is life-changing money," said Rob Broome, executive director of the State Employees Association of North Carolina.
State Sen. Harry Brown of Jacksonville and Rep. Nelson Dollar of Cary are lead Republican budget writers and Broome joined them at the capitol in Raleigh for Thursday's announcement.
Raises for teachers — who recently held a massive march through downtown Raleigh for higher pay — will likely be announced later this week, Brown said.
Base pay for entry-level Highway Patrol officers will rise to $44,000 a year from about $39,000 a year, leaders estimated.
This is a developing story.
