Suicide hotline funding excluded from NC budget proposal, group says

Since 2012, North Carolina has had a telephone service that offers help to people in emotional distress.

If the service doesn't receive funding soon, it could shut down.

The proposal released by Republican budget writers on Monday doesn't include funding for North Carolina’s Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which receives an average of 5,000 calls per month and 255 calls per day. The service would be forced to shut down on July 1, if it doesn't receive funding before then, said Rob Thompson, deputy director of NC Child, a nonprofit that advocates for children.

People who call a national lifeline number — 1-800-273-8255 or 1-800-SUICIDE — are referred to a North Carolina call center operated by Real Crisis Intervention, a nonprofit in Greenville. The NC center needs $348,558 annually to pay its 28 workers, Thompson said.

"If we lose the money, callers will go to a national line. If it’s referred to national line, callers won’t be connected to NC-specific resources, like mobile crisis, 911 or (mental healthcare providers)," he said.

In an interview Tuesday afternoon, Thompson said he's unsure whether the lack of funding was an oversight.

“I have not been told anything about it. So I don't know what happened," he said.

Legislative leaders did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Republicans hold a supermajority in the N.C. General Assembly and have written the budget proposal mostly without Democratic lawmakers.

Ford Porter, a spokesman for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, suggested funding might've been included in the GOP-crafted budget if they allowed amendments to the proposal. Democrats (including Cooper) have criticized Republican leaders for barring changes to their plan.

"The failure to include funding for the suicide prevention hotline shows the real and troubling consequences of shutting the public out of the budget process," Porter said. "Republican leaders should quit trying to ram through this special interest budget, listen to the people who are affected by their budget and make sure North Carolinians get the support they need."

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services was notified by the federal government in October that it couldn't use what are known as "mental health block grants" to fund the telephone service, Thompson said. Cooper included the funding in his budget, he noted.

This story will be updated.