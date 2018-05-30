Lawmaker compares budget process to rape, NC to North Korea

North Carolina's budget is being crafted mostly behind closed doors, and Mickey Michaux is pretty angry about that, to put it mildly.

Michaux is a Democratic state House member from Durham who on Tuesday railed against legislative Republicans for planning to float and then adopt their budget proposal without accepting proposed amendments.

Republicans hold a supermajority in the state House and state Senate, and they've mostly crafted their budget without the input of Democrats. If their budget is adopted without amendments, it would be the first time that has happened in modern North Carolina history.

In a news conference Tuesday, Michaux used "the strongest terms I could think of at that point" to describe the situation.

"Today we have seen a rape of this budget," Michaux said. "And I'm having problems right now trying to reconcile whether I'm in North Carolina or North Korea."

Michaux, the third African-American elected to the N.C. General Assembly, is serving his 43rd year in office but doesn't plan to seek re-election.

His comments on Tuesday quickly garnered attention online, where social media users criticized his choice of words.

Mark Coggins, who works for Republican state Rep. David Lewis, called the comments "disgusting." Brent Woodcox, an attorney who works for Republican legislative leaders, said no one should make arbitrary comparisons to rape, Nazis or slavery.

Another twitter user said the word "rape" shouldn't be used for political grandstanding.

1. No Nazi comparisons

2. No slavery comparisons

3. No rape comparisons

It's not a long list but it is an important one to follow. #NCPOL https://t.co/JVLh3khx9c — Brent Woodcox (@BrentWoodcox) May 29, 2018

Michaux explained his thinking in an interview on Wednesday.

"What I was saying was that it’s something that certainly shouldn't happen," he said. “Particularly if you have the numbers (to pass a budget through a vote), there’s no reason to do this … unless you’re afraid that what the other party has to offer would be better.”

In response to a question, he acknowledged that rape victims might be offended that he compared the budget process to what they suffered through and said he didn't mean to diminish their pain.

“You don't think about that on the spur of the moment," he said. "That’s not the context under which I said it.”

Nonetheless, Michaux said he stood by his comparisons to rape and to North Korea, saying he'd received no calls about the former comment. He did say he had received a couple of calls from people concerned that he compared North Carolina to North Korea.

He said he told the callers, “The only thing I can say about that is, North Korea agrees to negotiate."