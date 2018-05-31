Under this plan from Democrats, sexual harassment complaints would be confidential

Democratic state lawmakers want to create a confidential way for General Assembly employees to report workplace harassment — including instances of sexual harassment.
Rep. Carla Cunningham of Mecklenburg County sponsored House Bill 1044, which would require the Legislative Services Commission and the Legislative Ethics Committee to develop a "zero tolerance" policy regarding "sexual harassment, abuse, misconduct, gender bias, and all other forms of discrimination in the workplace."
Sen. Erica Smith of Northampton County filed the Senate version of the bill. At a news conference Thursday, she said the current process to address workplace harassment leaves people with little protection.
Under lawmakers' proposal, any complaints would be considered confidential. One person would be designated in the General Assembly's human resources office to receive and investigate any reports of harassment.
"I think one of the things that is propelling this is that women’s stories are resonating with the general public. We see public figures, government officials who are finally being held accountable for their poor behavior,” said Rep. Deb Butler of Wilmington, another sponsor.
"As we approach this in our own house here, we recognize, with any luck, that there are going to be a lot more women elected into this body come November. With any luck, we will have different leadership. We will have a lot of fresh voices so now is a good time to do some housekeeping to make sure we up our game in this arena."
In May, Democratic primary voters in Wake County chose not to re-elect state Rep. Duane Hall, a Democrat facing sexual harassment allegations and calls to resign. First-time candidate Allison Dahle unseated Hall.
General Assembly employees recently had to attend mandatory workplace harassment training sessions, and Legislative Services Officer Paul Coble said work is already being done to ensure that training happens on a regular basis.
The training was not mandatory for lawmakers, but they were provided a video training course from the National Conference of State Legislatures to watch on their own time. Coble said in April he wasn't sure how many lawmakers had watched the video, but he said there had been "pretty good" participation and that he thinks "pretty much everybody we asked to participate has participated."
Under the proposed legislation, the designated human resources official would be able to make recommendations for sanctions to the Legislative Services Commission and the Legislative Ethics Committee. Currently, there is no one central person to respond to or investigate harassment claims. Instead, the reporting process depends on whether you're a member of the House, Senate or legislative staff.
Under the current process, anyone who wants to file a complaint with the Ethics Committee must sign and notarize their complaint, so they cannot be anonymous. However, once the complaint is filed with the committee it is not generally released to the public, so it is unknown if any complaints heard by the committee were for sexual harassment.
The policy created in Cunningham's bill would be put into the permanent rules in each chamber and "include protection for pages and unpaid volunteers" in the General Assembly.
The bill calls for the commission and committee to create "effective and clear sanctions" for sexual harassment, abuse, misconduct or other forms of workplace discrimination. The sanctions would apply to all lawmakers, officers and legislative employees.
Beyond a confidential reporting system, the bill also includes language that would allow the Legislative Services Commission to contract with a third party for confidential information and advice to those who file a complaint and investigative support and advice. The bill includes $50,000 for materials to develop the annual training and $200,000 for contractual services.
All the female lawmakers who make up the NCGA Joint Legislative Democratic Women’s Caucus signed on in support of Cunningham's bill. No members of the Republican majority have signed on, but the House has sent it to a committee for a possible hearing.
Lauren Horsch: 919-836-2801, @LaurenHorsch
