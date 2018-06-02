Google apologizes for labeling NC state senator as a ‘bigot’ in search results

Google has apologized to Republican North Carolina state Sen. Trudy Wade for an old photo of her with the superimposed word ‘bigot’ in capital red letters that appeared on the search engine’s results related to the senator’s name.

Looks like Google is not a fan of N.C. Sen. Trudy Wade... pic.twitter.com/qEcJuPZjjw — Colin Campbell (@RaleighReporter) May 31, 2018

A story published by Vice about the photo, which was then distributed by media aggregator Drudge, prompted the apology from Google on Friday.

“We apologize to Senator Wade that this image appeared in the Knowledge Panel in Search,” Google said in a tweet.

“Images that appear in the Knowledge Panel are either selected by verified users or are automatically sourced from sites across the web.”

A knowledge panel is the box that populates on the right-hand side of the screen of the search results. The panel provides an overview of information based on the search terms.

Wade's photo came from a student news blog, Google said in a tweet.

Google removed the image later on Friday, Fox News reported.

Wade is seeking re-election in District 27, which includes parts of Greensboro and Guilford County, and is facing Democrat Michael Garrett for a second time.

Wade isn’t the only Republican to face bizarre opposition this week. Republicans have a supermajority in the state House and state Senate. The state budget proposal, which passed this week, was mostly written without the input of Democrats.

GOP members wrote the budget bill behind closed doors and, for the first time in North Carolina’s modern history, neither Republicans nor Democrats were able to suggest amendments to the annual budget bill.

Democratic state Rep. Mickey Michaux stands by a comment he made expressing anger about how the budget was written.

"We on this side have had no input,” Michaux said earlier this week to The News & Observer.

“No input at all on how this budget was crafted ... so yeah, sometimes it takes strong words to make people realize what's happening to them.,"

He compared Republicans’ tactics while passing the state budget to rape during a press conference Tuesday.

"Today we have seen a rape of this budget," Michaux said . "And I'm having problems right now trying to reconcile whether I'm in North Carolina or North Korea."