NC attorney general hopefuls debate: When is it OK not to defend a state law?

0:32 Trump says he’s not running to be president of the world Pause

0:46 Trump says he wouldn’t pay the mic guy after audio glitch at Kenansville rally

5:00 Roy Cooper speaks to Hood Hargett luncheon

1:35 Clinton and Trump trade jabs on terrorism - Election Rewind

2:26 Deborah Ross takes questions from N&O editorial board

1:50 Pastor interrupts Trump, Bill Clinton stands in for Hillary - Election Rewind

2:21 Hillary Clinton Returns To Campaign Trail In North Carolina

0:54 Hillary Clinton talks about HB2 on her return to campaign trail

1:33 Trump wishes Clinton well and attacks her for "deplorables" comment - Election Rewind

1:25 Hillary Clinton's deplorable weekend - Election Rewind