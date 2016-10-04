Michelle Obama set to speak at Reynolds Coliseum

Michelle Obama is due to speak shortly at Reynolds Coliseum, hours after telling supporters in Charlotte that being president puts someone under the “hottest, harshest spotlight there is” and that Donald Trump isn’t suited for the job.
Obama criticized Trump throughout her speech without naming him. The Republican candidate questioned whether President Barack Obama was born in the United States.
“People asked whether Barack was born in this country,” Obama said. “These questions were hurtful and deceitful, designed to undermine his presidency. They can’t be blamed on others and swept under rug with an insincere sentence at a press conference.”
The first lady launched onto the campaign trail in support of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton last month with appearances at universities in Virginia and Pennsylvania. At the coliseum, hundreds of college students filled the seats and stood in front of the podium, mixing with post-college age Clinton supporters.
Shaquilla Hamlett, 21, attended her first political rally. Hamlett said Michelle Obama “connects with young people,” and offers inspiration to students “to do better in life.”
Michael Sollace, 60, is a longtime supporter of Bill and Hillary Clinton. He has an photo in his phone of his son shaking former President Bill Clinton’s hand.
Hamlett and Sollace both said they supported Bernie Sanders during the Democratic primaries, but will vote enthusiastically for Clinton.
“She’s the best option,” Hamlett said of Clinton.
Hamlett, an animal science and creative writing major, is interested in Clinton’s debt-free college plan.
Sollace said he went bankrupt paying medical bills when he had cancer, but still payed taxes, so he didn’t like the news that broke this week that it’s possible Trump could have avoided paying taxes for 18 years. “Oh, and what he said about vets,” Sollace said, referring to Trump’s comments Monday about veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.
“My father came back from World War II with undiagnosed PTSD,” Sollace said.
Nancy Kitchener, a volunteer for the Clinton campaign, said she has volunteered during the last four presidential elections. This one, in particular she said “is really, really important.”
“The country would be devastated if Trump gets in office,” said Kitchener, a semi-retired interior designer from Raleigh.
She noted that she’s been involved in voter registration efforts and canvassing in the state — where she said she can tell the race is close.
“I know North Carolina in particular is kind of on the cusp of which way it is going to go,” Kitchener, 65, said. “The more people we get registered to vote, the better chance we have of putting Hillary in office.”
Sean Harrington, the president of the N.C. State College Republicans, said he wouldn’t attend Obama’s rally but that, “across the board, people seem to have favorable opinions of the first lady.”
“But there are quite a few people who are scratching their heads that the first lady is campaigning for a woman who eight years ago questioned her family values,” Harrington, a junior, said.
Support for first lady
The first lady is highly popular. Americans viewed her more favorably than any of the other speakers at the Democratic National Convention in July, according to Gallup, with 58 percent having a favorable view of her.
She’s expected to campaign for Clinton across the country over the next five and a half weeks.
Ingid Sanchez said that she and Laurie Secor left work at the Raleigh recruiting firm iSearchFinance, which Sanchez founded, early today to come see Obama speak.
“We closed down the office to be here today — literally, we work together,” Sanchez, 41, said. “There are few people who I consider as inspiring as Michelle Obama.”
She noted that both she and Secor relate to Obama as working mothers who care about their communities and about the future of the country.
“She has her finger on the pulse of what it means to be socially responsible today, but also what it means to teach our children that,” Sanchez said.
Jakini Kauba, a senior at N.C. State, said she could talk about how much she admires Michelle Obama “for days.”
“I just love her,” Kauba, who is majoring in biological sciences, said. “I’m grateful to her and her vision and the light that she has given to the country for the last eight years.”
Kauba, who plans to get her Ph.D. and start her own practice as a counseling psychologist, said she also sees Obama as a role model.
“I love the fact that she can balance being a mother, being a role model for so many different women across the country — regardless of race — and the simple fact that Barack knows who really runs the White House.”
Charlotte rally
In Charlotte, Obama urged North Carolina residents to register to vote and cast a ballot.
She told supporters that North Carolina has been extremely close in the last two presidential elections. Barack Obama won the state by 5,000 votes in 2008, which Michelle Obama said was only two votes in each precinct.
“Do you hear that? If they had gone the other way or stayed at home, Barack would have lost the state,” she said.
Entering the stage of the Charlotte Convention Center to the Stevie Wonder song, “Signed, Sealed and Delivered,” Obama said she has been “so nostalgic campaigning.” She also joked that her family is preparing for moving out of the White House.
“My husband has to get a job,” she said at the rally. “Someone has to hire that man.”
Obama spent much of her Charlotte speech talking about what she called “the awesome responsibility of leading this country.”
She said in the White House, “five advisers will give the president five different opinions” and that the “president alone has to make the final call.”
She criticized Trump’s penchant for writing early-morning tweets.
“A president just can’t pop off or lash out irrationally,” she said. “We can all agree someone who is roaming around tweeting at 3 a.m. shouldn’t have fingers on nuclear codes.”
Obama said the long presidential campaign, which lasts more than two years, doesn’t “change who you are, it reveals who you are.”
She listed some of Trump’s more controversial statements, such as making fun of a reporter with a physical disability and criticizing the appearance of women. She said Trump will not change after he takes the oath of office if he wins the election.
She also said Clinton is the most experienced person ever to run for the presidency.
“When I hear people say they aren’t feeling inspired in this election, I really have to disagree,” Obama said. “Right now we have the opportunity to elect one of the most qualified people who has ever been president.”
Obama also discussed the possibility of people voting for a third-party candidate.
“Don’t play with that,” she said.
Steve Harrison and Jim Morrill of the Charlotte Observer contributed to this report.
Comments