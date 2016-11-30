Elections board orders Durham County recount in party-line vote

The State Board of Elections voted 3-2 along party lines Wednesday to order a machine recount of 90,000 votes in Durham County, backing a request from Republicans and Gov. Pat McCrory’s campaign.
The three Republicans on the board voted for the recount, saying that the late addition of the 90,000 votes to the statewide tally on election night constituted an “irregularity.” The two Democrats on the board opposed the recount, arguing that no evidence suggested any mistakes in counting Durham votes.
Republicans initially wanted the ballots recounted by hand, although they later said a machine recount would be sufficient. The Durham County Board of Elections, which like all county election boards is controlled by Republicans, rejected the request, saying there was no evidence of irregularities or misconduct. The appeal went before the State Board of Elections on Wednesday.
“The easiest thing to do is simply to count or retabulate the votes,” said Tom Stark, who filed the recount request and serves as attorney for the N.C. Republican Party. “I can’t understand why the (Roy) Cooper campaign has been so opposed.”
Kevin Hamilton, an attorney representing Democrat Roy Cooper and the N.C. Democratic Party, said Stark failed to show any evidence that mistakes were made – a legal requirement for a recount.
“Mere suspicion, or reasonable suspicion, is not enough,” Hamilton said. “Uncertainty is not enough. ... The law isn’t ‘gee, I’m a disappointed losing candidate in the election, I can ask for a recount just to see.’”
The roughly 90,000 votes under scrutiny in Durham were added to the statewide tally around 11:30 p.m. on election night. Gov. Pat McCrory, who is seeking a second term, appeared to be leading statewide until those votes were added to the total; Cooper, North Carolina’s attorney general, has been leading in the count ever since.
And in the latest numbers on Wednesday afternoon, Cooper’s lead was above 10,000 votes for the first time as the final counties were finishing counting absentee and provisional ballots. Several more counties are expected to finish their tallies by the end of the week, and some of them lean Republican.
Cooper’s lead must be less than 10,000 votes in order for McCrory to call for a statewide recount. The McCrory campaign says they’ll do so unless the State Board of Elections approves the Durham recount request.
The delay came because election workers entered information from ballot tabulators’ paper tapes after they were unable to read data from six memory cards that also came from the tabulators. Election software couldn’t aggregate data from five of the cards because the number of votes per race exceeded the software’s memory limitation. A sixth card may have had a battery problem. Experts on the equipment told Durham officials that the paper tapes are reliable, but the GOP wants to double-check.
Cooper got 79 percent of the vote in Durham County, and the Democratic stronghold has been a frequent target of Republican election complaints.
