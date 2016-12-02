Durham elections board wants recount deadline extended to Wednesday

The Durham County Board of Elections has requested an extension of the state’s deadline to recount 90,000 votes – arguing the recount can’t be completed by Monday evening.
The Durham board met Friday morning to discuss the State Board of Elections order that it complete a recount by 7 p.m. Monday. Durham wants that deadline extended to Wednesday because it expects it will take that long to run 90,000 ballots through its tabulating machines if it begins Sunday morning.
Elections officials say the process – estimated to cost about $35,000 – could move faster if more tabulating machines are made available from other counties.
Durham asked the State Board of Elections to respond to the extension request by the end of the day Friday.
The state board voted 3-2 along party lines Wednesday to order a machine recount of votes cast during early voting and at several precincts in Durham County, backing a request from Republicans and Gov. Pat McCrory’s campaign.
The three Republicans on the board voted for the recount, saying that the late addition of the 90,000 votes to the statewide tally on election night constituted an “irregularity.” The state board’s decision overturned the Durham County Board of Elections, also controlled by Republicans, which had rejected the recount request as baseless.
The recount could finally settle the governor’s race between McCrory and Democrat Roy Cooper, the state’s attorney general.
Once completed, the Durham recount could prompt a concession from McCrory if the vote count doesn’t change substantially. His campaign said before Wednesday’s State Board of Elections meeting that he wouldn’t seek a statewide recount if the board ordered the Durham recount.
