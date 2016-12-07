LGBT groups say HB2 doomed McCrory, NAACP cites other issues

13:19 Roy Cooper thanks supporters at victory rally Pause

1:27 Trump supporters arrive early for Fayetteville 'Thank You' rally

3:54 NC Gov. Pat McCrory: "I have listened to the people of North Carolina"

11:03 Trump thanks supporters at Fayetteville rally

2:59 Trump's nominee for secretary of defense thanks NC crowd on 'thank you tour'

2:18 Governor McCrory concedes race to Roy Cooper

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Nov. 22

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

2:06 In February a committee approved criteria for NC congressional maps they hoped might pass judicial muster