Franklin Graham says Trump’s speech was ‘one of the best ever’ at the UN

North Carolina-based evangelist Franklin Graham on Tuesday praised President Donald Trump’s speech as “one of the best ever” given at the United Nations.

In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, Graham lauded the president’s address, given hours earlier in New York.

“Thank God we have a president who stands for truth and is not afraid to speak truth to the whole world,” he wrote. “President Donald J. Trump’s address today to the United Nations General Assembly may have been one of the best speeches ever given to that body. It made you proud to be an American.”

In his speech before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea if the nation’s “Rocket Man” leader, Kim Jong Un, does not abandon his drive toward nuclear weapons.

More Videos 3:10 Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission' Pause 0:41 11-year-old Virginia boy mows White House lawn 3:10 Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission' 1:02 Exploring Eno River State Park in the New Year 1:31 Hurricane Maria heads towards the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean 1:43 Powerful quake jolts Mexico City, collapses buildings 0:12 Swells from Hurricane Jose wash over Outer Banks road 0:36 Want to have a beer with your pet? 1:52 NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts 1:47 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission' President Trump in his first speech to the United Nations referred to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un as a "rocket man," and said the United States, if forced to defend itself and its allies, is "willing and able" to take military action. Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission' President Trump in his first speech to the United Nations referred to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un as a "rocket man," and said the United States, if forced to defend itself and its allies, is "willing and able" to take military action. The White House

Trump, who has ramped up his rhetoric throughout the escalating crisis with North Korea, told the murmuring crowd of world leaders on Tuesday that “it is far past time for the nations of the world to confront” Kim Jong Un and said that Kim’s “reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons” poses a threat to “the entire world with an unthinkable loss of human life.”

“Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime,” said Trump, using a belittling nickname for the North Korean leader. He said of the United States: “If it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”

Graham also said he hoped others will join him “in praying for this man, that God will guide and direct him. He reminded the world, ‘If the righteous many do not confront the wicked few, then evil will triumph.’”

Graham’s post was shared nearly 3,000 times within 40 minutes, had more than 14,000 reactions and nearly 1,000 comments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.