Charlotte Mayor Roberts wants lawmakers to repeal police cam bill

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts Wednesday called for a special legislative session to repeal the law that makes it harder for the public to see police videos.
It’s unlikely that Republican legislative leaders would act on her request to repeal a bill that passed last summer with strong bipartisan support.
The law, HB 972, generally restricts access to police camera and video recordings, and requires a court order for their general release.
There were wide calls for release of videos following last week’s shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer. A portion of the videos were released four days after the shooting.
“I just wanted to emphasize again that is time for the leadership in Raleigh to take the issue of transparency and accountability seriously and repeal HB 972,” Roberts said Wednesday. “At the time when our community trust is so low, we cannot afford to go backward.”
Legislative leaders could not be reached.
But Sen. Joel Ford, a Charlotte Democrat, said lawmakers could revisit the bill during their 2017 session. Ford was one of many Democrats who backed the bill. Only one Senate Democrat, Charlotte’s Jeff Jackson, voted against it.
“At the time we didn’t have any regulation governing body cams or dash cams for police officers,” Ford said. “This was an attempt to provide access to the victims and to individuals who were captured by the video.”
But, he added, “based upon what has happened here in Charlotte there is a need for a revision to the legislation to provide greater transparency while also protecting the investigative process.”
Ford also chided Roberts for talking to the media about a special session before consulting with local lawmakers.
“This is another example of poor leadership, and you can quote me,” he said.
Jim Morrill: 704-358-5059, @jimmorrill
Comments