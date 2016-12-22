Politics podcast: Why did the HB2 repeal deal fail?

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of Dec. 24-25.
This week we talk about the special session called to repeal HB2 that ended without any action on the controversial law -- and with Republicans and Democrats pointing fingers at each other. We'll talk about what went wrong, and what's next for HB2. And we'll discuss whether recent special sessions could face a constitutional challenge in court.
Colin Campbell of The News & Observer hosts with Craig Jarvis and Will Doran.
The Domecast is available and can be subscribed to on iTunes by clicking here. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed link by clicking here.
Or, listen in here:
