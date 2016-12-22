Under the Dome

December 22, 2016 7:17 PM

Politics podcast: Why did the HB2 repeal deal fail?

Under the Dome

Your inside source on North Carolina politics and government

By Colin Campbell

ccampbell@newsobserver.com

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of Dec. 24-25.

This week we talk about the special session called to repeal HB2 that ended without any action on the controversial law -- and with Republicans and Democrats pointing fingers at each other. We'll talk about what went wrong, and what's next for HB2. And we'll discuss whether recent special sessions could face a constitutional challenge in court.

Colin Campbell of The News & Observer hosts with Craig Jarvis and Will Doran.

The Domecast is available and can be subscribed to on iTunes by clicking here. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed link by clicking here.

Or, listen in here:

Related content

Under the Dome

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

View more video

Under the Dome logo

Under the Dome

Under the Dome is your inside source on North Carolina politics and government and has been a regular feature in The N&O since 1934. Check here for the latest on state and federal government, political advocacy and upcoming elections. This blog is maintained by the N&O politics staff.

Editor's Choice Videos