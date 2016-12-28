Trump meets with Rubenstein, chair of Duke trustees

President-elect Donald Trump met Wednesday with David Rubenstein, financier and chair of Duke University’s Board of Trustees.
The meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida was among several post-holiday conversations between Trump and health care executives and agriculture secretary candidates, according to multiple media accounts.
Rubenstein is co-founder of The Carlyle Group, a large private equity firm that manages more than $175 billion. As a philanthropist he has donated millions to restore documents and monuments of national importance, including Mount Vernon, the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial. He bought the last privately owned copy of the Magna Carta and made it available to the public at the National Archives.
Duke’s rare book and manuscript library is named for Rubenstein, a 1970 Duke graduate who has served as trustee chairman since 2013. He will be the 2017 commencement speaker at Duke, where he has given millions to the Sanford School of Public Policy, an entrepreneurship initiative, Duke athletics and an arts center now under construction.
His early career included practicing law in New York and a stint as chief counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Constitutional Amendments. From 1977-81, during the administration of former President Jimmy Carter, he was deputy assistant to the president for domestic policy. After his White House service and before co-founding Carlyle, he practiced law in Washington.
Comments