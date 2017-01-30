Under the Dome

January 30, 2017 1:22 PM

Brad Woodhouse: ‘Dallas, you are full of crap.’ Trump immigration order divides brothers

By Colin Campbell

N.C. Republican Party executive director Dallas Woodhouse was on Fox News Monday morning to defend President Donald Trump’s immigration order, which he said was less disruptive than Sunday’s Delta Airlines computer glitch.

The segment was the latest installment of Woodhouse’s cable news feud with his liberal brother Brad Woodhouse, who leads the advocacy group Americans United for Change.

Dallas Woodhouse says he supports Trump’s executive order, which temporarily bars citizens of several majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States. The move sparked confusion at airports and widespread protests over the weekend.

“I defend it because he is putting America first, and he is dispensing of the ‘Blame America First’ crowd,” Woodhouse said. “We have the right to protect our borders; we have the right to decide who comes in and out.”

Woodhouse added that “far more people were inconvenienced by Delta’s computer problem yesterday” than were inconvenienced by the travel ban.

“We don’t want to inconvenience people unfairly, but that happens to virtually anybody who goes through an airport today, going through TSA” security checkpoints, he said. “We’re causing some disruption to the system and that’s good.”

Brad Woodhouse’s response: “Dallas, you are full of crap and so is this president. This is a blemish on America.”

From there, the interview devolves into the two brothers yelling at each other, and it’s difficult to tell what they actually said.

“Dallas, let your brother respond,” Fox News host Steve Doocy interjected at one point.

