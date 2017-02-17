Fletcher Hartsell, a former NC senator, pleads guilty to mail fraud and filing false tax returns

Former NC Sen. Fletcher Hartsell pleaded guilty on Friday to mail fraud and filing false tax returns, according to federal prosecutor.
The plea arrangement, entered in North Carolina’s U.S. middle district court, resolves part of a longrunning state and federal investigation into how the 69-year-old Concord lawyer spent campaign money.
Hartsell, a Republican, represented portions of Cabarrus and Union counties as a member of the state Senate and state House of Representatives for 25 years. He did not seek re-election last year.
The federal charges filed last year came nearly three months after a Wake County grand jury indicted him in state court on allegations that he certified three campaign-finance documents as correct, while knowing they were not.
At the time of his arrest on the state charges in June, Hartsell was the longest serving state senator.
In federal court, Hartsell faced five counts of mail fraud, three counts of wire fraud and six counts of money laundering. The indictment alleges that Hartsell engaged in a scheme to solicit and obtain campaign money from 2007 through 2015 that he spent on personal items and services and then concealed his actions by filing knowingly false campaign finance reports.
The indictment alleges he spent campaign money on a trip to Charleston, S.C., with his wife’s handbell choir, on haircuts, tickets to the musical “Jersey Boys,” a vacation with his wife in Edenton, his granddaughter’s birthday party and getting his driver’s license renewed.
Additionally, according to the indictment, Hartsell spent campaign money on car expenses and repairs, lawn care and “memberships in certain clubs.”
In the “factual basis for a guilty plea” entered in Hartsell’s federal case, federal prosecutors provided more details.
Hartsell also claimed a membership to a Studebaker drive club, the Carolina Club, phone services for family members and life insurance policies as campaign or office-holding expensees.
The state charges are low-level felonies, but each of the federal charges carries a maximum sentence of 20 years and a $500,000 fine.
It was unclear from the plea arrangement in federal court whether Hartsell will be sentenced to time in prison as well as be ordered to pay a fine. Sentencing in federal court is often months after a plea is entered.
Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said the state case had been on hold while the federal case remained unresolved.
On Friday, Freeman said she planned to move ahead with the state charges and hoped to resolve the case without going to trial.
More details to come.
Comments