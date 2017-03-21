Under the Dome

March 21, 2017 6:13 PM

State employees in NC may see increased health insurance costs in 2018

By Lynn Bonner

State employees who now pay no health insurance premiums could start paying $25 a month under a changes being considered for the state health plan.

Other employees enrolled in what’s called the 80/20 plan could see their monthly costs going from a low of $15.04 a month to $50 a month.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell said the increases are needed to keep the state health plan solvent. The health plan “is going to run out of money in 24 months,” he said.

The State Health Plan Board of Trustees is set to vote on the proposed changes for 2018 on Wednesday. The health insurance plan covers more than 650,000 state employees, family members, and retirees.

Folwell said Tuesday that a new study found that the plan’s liability has increased to $42 billion.

Folwell, who was elected to a first term in November, is looking for ways to lower costs for the health plan and says it’s possible that there will be no need for more increases for four years. He also wants to lower premiums for families.

Family coverage is unaffordable for beginning teachers or state troopers, who need to work five days a month to afford the premiums, Folwell said.

Enrolling more families “is the lifeblood of having a solvent state health plan,” he said.

