Cooper appoints Democrat to fill NC appeals court seat after GOP judge makes surprise early retirement

Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday appointed John Arrowood to fill a seat on the state Court of Appeals vacated the same day by Doug McCullough, a Republican who reaches the mandatory retirement age next month.
The appointment of the Democrat comes three days after Cooper vetoed a bill that would have decreased the size of the appeals court from 15 judges to 12.
In a power struggle between the Republicans at the head of both General Assembly chambers and the Democrat in the executive office, Republicans adopted a bill that would have curtailed Cooper’s ability to appoint anyone to replace McCullough. But the law was not in effect because of the Democratic governor’s veto – even though the legislature is expected to enact it through a veto override.
McCullough is one of three Republican members of the court approaching mandatory retirement. State law in North Carolina requires judges to retire at 72. McCullough, whose term does not expire until 2018, would have had to retire by May 28.
McCullough’s letter to Cooper was brief.
In it he said, “it is my firm belief that it is appropriate that I retire now rather than wait approximately thirty-six more days I would be required to retire by operation of the law.”
In an interview, McCullough said he retired several weeks early because he did not want his legacy to be an “impairment to the appeals court” by reducing its size.
McCullough said a court not evenly divisible by three would have logistical problems, since the Court of Appeals decides cases in panels of three judges.
“It makes it administratively awkward, and we would end up deciding fewer cases,” McCullough said.
He added that he was honored to serve on the bench and recalled a time when Gov. Jim Martin, a Republican, was in the executive office, and the Democrats at the helm of the General Assembly “did not interfere with his power to make appointments to the judiciary.”
Republicans in the legislature have said the court should shrink to match a reduced workload for the appeals court. McCullough said the statistical information they rely on is inaccurate.
Cooper said McCullough approached the governor’s office, which had been talking with Arrowood knowing that there would be Court of Appeals seats to fill.
“Judge Arrowood was at the top of the list, so Judge Arrowood got a surprise phone call yesterday afternoon,” Cooper said.
He said he has not talked to the other judges facing mandatory retirement next year.
Republican Robert N. Hunter, a judge on the appeals court, would face mandatory retirement while Cooper is in office. Republican Ann Marie Calabria also would face mandatory retirement while Cooper is in the governor’s office if she were to run for re-election and win.
Arrowood served on the appeals court in 2007 and 2008 after former Gov. Mike Easley appointed him to fill a vacant seat.
Arrowood, who is openly gay, specialized in employment and commercial law at James, McElroy and Diehl.
