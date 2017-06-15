A three-judge panel of L. Todd Burke, left, Jesse Caldwell, center, and Jeffrey Foster hear arguments in one of the lawsuits filed by Gov. Roy Cooper challenging the second rendition of the elections board-ethics commission revamp. The hearing was held at Campbell Law school on June 1, 2017.
A three-judge panel of L. Todd Burke, left, Jesse Caldwell, center, and Jeffrey Foster hear arguments in one of the lawsuits filed by Gov. Roy Cooper challenging the second rendition of the elections board-ethics commission revamp. The hearing was held at Campbell Law school on June 1, 2017. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com
A three-judge panel of L. Todd Burke, left, Jesse Caldwell, center, and Jeffrey Foster hear arguments in one of the lawsuits filed by Gov. Roy Cooper challenging the second rendition of the elections board-ethics commission revamp. The hearing was held at Campbell Law school on June 1, 2017. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com
Under the Dome

Under the Dome

Your inside source on North Carolina politics and government

Under the Dome

Judges hand Cooper a setback in struggle with legislature over elections

By Anne Blythe

ablythe@newsobserver.com

June 15, 2017 2:35 PM

RALEIGH

Judges have rejected Gov. Roy Cooper’s attempts to block a change in the partisan control of elections boards while his appeal on an earlier decision awaits consideration in court.

The decision, released Thursday, is the latest in an ongoing power struggle between the Democrat in the executive branch and the Republicans at the helm of the General Assembly.

Several weeks ago, the judges rejected Cooper’s argument that the legislature’s merger of the state elections board and ethics commission violates the constitutional separation of powers. The three Superior Court judges unanimously agreed to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Cooper, as Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore had requested.

Before the changes, the governor’s party controlled a majority of the five-member statewide elections board, which selects who sits on local election boards in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties.

The April law divides the merged elections board and ethics commission equally among Republicans and Democrats. Cooper is to select the members from lists compiled by the two parties.

As the law is written, a Republican is to head the new board in presidential election years when voter turnout is typically the largest. The merged board not only leads the oversight of elections and any disputes over ballots, it is in charge of investigating ethics complaints against politicians and possible violations of lobbying and campaign finance laws.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Senate leader Phil Berger discusses jail deaths

Senate leader Phil Berger discusses jail deaths 1:54

Senate leader Phil Berger discusses jail deaths

NC NAACP president Rev. William Barber, others arrested on Capitol Hill for protesting healthcare bill 2:12

NC NAACP president Rev. William Barber, others arrested on Capitol Hill for protesting healthcare bill
Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children 4:21

Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children

View More Video

Under the Dome logo

Under the Dome

Under the Dome is your inside source on North Carolina politics and government and has been a regular feature in The N&O since 1934. Check here for the latest on state and federal government, political advocacy and upcoming elections. This blog is maintained by the N&O politics staff.