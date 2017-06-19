Supreme Court’s review of Wisconsin partisan gerrymander case could have impact in NC

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:15 Black lawmakers call for quick redistricting Pause 2:16 Cooper wants budget with more "vision" 2:08 Speaker Moore confident House budget will be voted on this week 1:54 NC Senate team gulps its way to milk-chugging win 2:04 Rep. Moore voices support for charter schools and vouchers 6:08 McGrady supports replacement bill for HB2 1:45 Governor says HB2 is a hindrance to recruiting businesses to NC 1:41 Senate leader sees no 'true compromise' in Cooper's HB2 proposal 8:20 Cooper offers compromise HB2 repeal proposal 3:15 Dallas Woodhouse calls on Gov. Cooper to find HB2 compromise Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Federal judges recently ruled that Republicans unconstitutionally gerrymandered two North Carolina congressional districts by race. But redrawing districts to benefit the political party in power is nothing new and has been going on for years. Nicole L. Cvetnic and Patrick Gleason McClatchy

Federal judges recently ruled that Republicans unconstitutionally gerrymandered two North Carolina congressional districts by race. But redrawing districts to benefit the political party in power is nothing new and has been going on for years. Nicole L. Cvetnic and Patrick Gleason McClatchy