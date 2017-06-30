U.S. Senator Thom Tillis chairs a roundtable discussion on immigration reform at the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce on Monday, May 22, 2017 in Raleigh, N.C.
U.S. Senator Thom Tillis chairs a roundtable discussion on immigration reform at the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce on Monday, May 22, 2017 in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
U.S. Senator Thom Tillis chairs a roundtable discussion on immigration reform at the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce on Monday, May 22, 2017 in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
Under the Dome

Under the Dome

Your inside source on North Carolina politics and government

Under the Dome

June 30, 2017 9:56 AM

Sen. Thom Tillis on health care: ‘I’m supportive of anything right now to get to 51 votes’

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchydc.com

WASHINGTON

As Senate Republicans look for ways to increase support for their stalled health care bill, North Carolina’s Thom Tillis is willing to go along with a number of changes in the interest of getting it passed.

That could include a proposal to keep the Affordable Care Act’s investment tax to generate more revenue for Medicaid in the Senate’s Better Care Reconciliation Act.

“I’m supportive of anything right now to get to 51 votes,” Tillis said when asked Thursday about keeping the tax.

The 3.8 percent tax applies to individuals who earn investment income from interest, dividends, capital gains, rental and royalty income, or income from financial trading — and whose incomes exceed $250,000 for a married couple filing jointly or $200,000 for an individual.

Vice President Mike Pence met with Republican senators Thursday to help pass the bill.

Tillis did not take a position on the health care bill when it was first released last week, saying only that “any replacement plan must be a net improvement over Obamacare.”

North Carolina’s other senator, Republican Richard Burr, praised the Senate’s bill when it was first released, pointing out its benefits to North Carolinians.

But other Republican senators have expressed deep reservations about the bill, with moderates unhappy about deep cuts to Medicaid and conservatives not satisfied that the legislation does enough to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

Fact Check: The Senate Health Care Plan

Does the health care bill in the Senate live up to Republicans' promises? Check the facts here.

NY Times video, AP photo

The Congressional Budget Office said the bill would lead to 22 million more Americans lacking health insurance by 2026 than under current law. The Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, said more than 1.3 million more North Carolina residents would be without insurance under the Senate bill.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell planned a vote on the bill this week, but was forced to delay a vote until after a July Fourth break due to Republican defections.

Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children

Video: Lori Palen's 5-year old son Tommy requires a feeding tube, ventilator, surgeries, costly medications and an in-home nurse that are covered by a Medicaid program regardless of parental income.

Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

Brian Murphy: 202-383-6089; @MurphinDC

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children

View More Video

Under the Dome logo

Under the Dome

Under the Dome is your inside source on North Carolina politics and government and has been a regular feature in The N&O since 1934. Check here for the latest on state and federal government, political advocacy and upcoming elections. This blog is maintained by the N&O politics staff.

Editor's Choice Videos