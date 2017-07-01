How your taxes will change after the legislature’s latest session

During a Monday June 19, 2017, press conference, N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger explains parts of a compromise North Carolina state budget that includes an average pay raise of 3.3 percent for teachers in the coming year, and a raise for most other state employees’ pay by a flat $1,000. Retired state employees would receive a 1 percent cost-of-living increase in their pension checks. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com