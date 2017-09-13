Voters are offered a sticker as they cast their ballots at the Hope Mills Recreation Center in Hope Mills, NC on Oct. 20, 2016.
Voters are offered a sticker as they cast their ballots at the Hope Mills Recreation Center in Hope Mills, NC on Oct. 20, 2016. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com
Voters are offered a sticker as they cast their ballots at the Hope Mills Recreation Center in Hope Mills, NC on Oct. 20, 2016. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com
Under the Dome

Under the Dome

Your inside source on North Carolina politics and government

Under the Dome

When it comes to voter registration, Republicans are no longer in NC’s top 2

By Colin Campbell

ccampbell@ncinsider.com

September 13, 2017 1:42 PM

Unaffiliated voters now make up the second-largest group of voter registrations in North Carolina, with more registrations in that category than registered Republicans.

The shift has been happening gradually, but unaffiliated registrations passed Republican registrations sometime between Sept. 2 and Sept. 9, according to data released by the State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement.

As of Tuesday’s data, North Carolina has 2,640,726 registered Democrats (38.9 percent), 2,056,294 voters registered as unaffiliated (30.3 percent), 2,055,758 registered Republicans (30.3 percent) and 33,474 registered Libertarians (0.5 percent).

Read More

Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College, said on Twitter that the shift toward unaffiliated registrations is being driven by an increase in millennial voters. Bitzer noted that millennials now make up 30.5 percent of registered voters, and about 40 percent of them have opted to register as unaffiliated – much more than the 30.3 percent of total registered voters who are unaffiliated.

Colin Campbell: 919-829-4698, @RaleighReporter

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Senate leader Phil Berger discusses jail deaths

Senate leader Phil Berger discusses jail deaths 1:54

Senate leader Phil Berger discusses jail deaths

NC NAACP president Rev. William Barber, others arrested on Capitol Hill for protesting healthcare bill 2:12

NC NAACP president Rev. William Barber, others arrested on Capitol Hill for protesting healthcare bill
Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children 4:21

Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children

View More Video

Under the Dome logo

Under the Dome

Under the Dome is your inside source on North Carolina politics and government and has been a regular feature in The N&O since 1934. Check here for the latest on state and federal government, political advocacy and upcoming elections. This blog is maintained by the N&O politics staff.