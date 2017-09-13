When it comes to voter registration, Republicans are no longer in NC’s top 2

Unaffiliated voters now make up the second-largest group of voter registrations in North Carolina, with more registrations in that category than registered Republicans.

The shift has been happening gradually, but unaffiliated registrations passed Republican registrations sometime between Sept. 2 and Sept. 9, according to data released by the State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement.

As of Tuesday’s data, North Carolina has 2,640,726 registered Democrats (38.9 percent), 2,056,294 voters registered as unaffiliated (30.3 percent), 2,055,758 registered Republicans (30.3 percent) and 33,474 registered Libertarians (0.5 percent).

Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College, said on Twitter that the shift toward unaffiliated registrations is being driven by an increase in millennial voters. Bitzer noted that millennials now make up 30.5 percent of registered voters, and about 40 percent of them have opted to register as unaffiliated – much more than the 30.3 percent of total registered voters who are unaffiliated.