The state goofed on her disability checks. Now this 74-year-old amputee owes North Carolina $19,000.

More Videos 1:25 Former NC state employee paying for mistake by the state Pause 0:49 State Treasurer Dale Folwell talks about collecting overpayments 1:54 Senate leader Phil Berger discusses jail deaths 1:52 NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts 0:41 11-year-old Virginia boy mows White House lawn 5:29 'We're definitely a better team,' says Canes' Peters 1:41 A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War 0:36 Want to have a beer with your pet? 1:40 Eloheim Palma on Cary High Hall of Fame induction 1:34 Moore County's coldest case Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Former NC state employee paying for mistake by the state Carla Shuford of Chapel Hill, NC is one of about 60 former state employees who were told they had to return money because audits found mistakes in their disability payments. Shuford was told this summer she had to repay the state more than $19,000 because audits found mistakes in her disability payments. Carla Shuford of Chapel Hill, NC is one of about 60 former state employees who were told they had to return money because audits found mistakes in their disability payments. Shuford was told this summer she had to repay the state more than $19,000 because audits found mistakes in her disability payments. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Carla Shuford of Chapel Hill, NC is one of about 60 former state employees who were told they had to return money because audits found mistakes in their disability payments. Shuford was told this summer she had to repay the state more than $19,000 because audits found mistakes in her disability payments. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com