NC Senate leader wants Gov. Cooper to withdraw request to move Confederate monuments

Senate leader Phil Berger said Gov. Roy Cooper’s attempt to move three Confederate monuments from the Capitol grounds would not stand up in court if he succeeds.

In a letter to Cooper his office released Thursday, Berger, a Republican, said the commission does not have the authority to approve the petition. The commission would lose if the residents challenged the move in court, he wrote.

The N.C. Historical Commission is set to consider the Cooper administration’s request Friday morning to move three monuments from Raleigh to Bentonville Battlefield in Johnston County, the site of the state’s largest Civil War battle.

Cooper, a Democrat, announced his intention to try to relocate Confederate monuments sitting on state property after the violent white supremacists’ rally in Charlottesville and after a crowd toppled a Confederate statute outside the former Durham County courthouse.

Cooper said the monuments should be moved to a location where they can be considered in context.

Under a 2015 law that some have described as confusing, monuments can’t be moved without approval from the Historical Commission. Cooper said he believes the commission can approve moving the monuments. Berger disagrees.