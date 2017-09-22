More Videos

  Historical Commission postpones decision on statues and monuments

    The N.C. Historical Commission board voted to delay making a decision regarding placement of statues and monuments on state grounds during a meeting in Raleigh on Sept. 22, 2017. Saying it is 'precedent setting,' they want time to study it further.

Video: The N.C. Historical Commission board voted to delay making a decision regarding placement of statues and monuments on state grounds during a meeting in Raleigh on Sept. 22, 2017. Saying it is 'precedent setting,' they want time to study it further. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com
Video: The N.C. Historical Commission board voted to delay making a decision regarding placement of statues and monuments on state grounds during a meeting in Raleigh on Sept. 22, 2017. Saying it is 'precedent setting,' they want time to study it further. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com
Under the Dome

Under the Dome

Your inside source on North Carolina politics and government

Under the Dome

Commission moves swiftly to postpone decision on Confederate monuments

By Lynn Bonner

lbonner@newsobserver.com

September 22, 2017 11:40 AM

A decision on moving Confederate monuments from Raleigh to Johnston County was put off until April.

The NC Historical Commission voted 9-1 Friday to postpone the decision, giving it time to seek legal options on a 2015 law on monuments and statues, and issues related to relocation.

The law requires approval from the Historical Commission to relocate monuments, but some have described the law as vague.

Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, announced soon after the violent white supremacists rally in Charlottesville and a crowd toppled a Confederate monument in Durham that he would seek to move Confederate monuments that sit on state property.

  • Should Confederate monuments stay or go?

    Confederate monuments on state property are something NC residents feel passionately about -- on both sides of the issue. They voice their opinions on the Capitol grounds in Raleigh, where several monuments stand

Should Confederate monuments stay or go?

Confederate monuments on state property are something NC residents feel passionately about -- on both sides of the issue. They voice their opinions on the Capitol grounds in Raleigh, where several monuments stand

Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

The petition to move the 1895 Confederate Monument, the North Carolina Women of the Confederacy statue and the Henry Lawson Wyatt monument, which depicts the first Confederate soldier killed in battle, came from the N.C. Department of Administration. The Historical Commission operates under the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Both have leaders appointed by Cooper.

Senate leader Phil Berger, a Republican, opposes the effort and said in a letter to Cooper that the Historical Commission does not have the authority under a 2015 law to approve their relocation.

Dozens of people attended the commission meeting, including some of the people charged with toppling the Durham statue.

Members of law enforcement searched members of the public before allowing them to enter the auditorium where the meeting was held.

Lynn Bonner: 919-829-4821, @Lynn_Bonner

